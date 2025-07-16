Grangemouth LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club praised in UK Parliament

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jul 2025, 07:53 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 07:53 BST
A Grangemouth-based club which supports the local LGBTIQ+ community has been celebrated in the halls of Westminster.

Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman tabled an early motion in the UK Parliament earlier this month which acknowledged the LGBTIQ Breakfast Club’s rapid growth and positive impact it has had.

The motion highlighted the club’s achievements, including welcoming over 60 regular attendees to peer-led sessions, attaining charitable status, and organising Falkirk’s first Pride celebration in years.

It also noted ongoing challenges faced by LGBTIQ+ individuals, such as isolation, and praised the club’s creation of safe, joyful, and inclusive spaces through events and activities.

Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman tabled an early day motion at Westminster which acknowledged the good work of Grangemouth's LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Mr Leishman said: “Their work fosters dignity, connection, and representation – values essential for building a more inclusive society”.

His motion ended by calling on local authorities and government ministers to invest in similar initiatives.

A club spokesperson said: “We’re very happy our work has been acknowledged at this level. This motion validates the tireless efforts of our volunteers and the courage of our community.”

