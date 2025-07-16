Grangemouth LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club praised in UK Parliament
Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman tabled an early motion in the UK Parliament earlier this month which acknowledged the LGBTIQ Breakfast Club’s rapid growth and positive impact it has had.
The motion highlighted the club’s achievements, including welcoming over 60 regular attendees to peer-led sessions, attaining charitable status, and organising Falkirk’s first Pride celebration in years.
It also noted ongoing challenges faced by LGBTIQ+ individuals, such as isolation, and praised the club’s creation of safe, joyful, and inclusive spaces through events and activities.
Mr Leishman said: “Their work fosters dignity, connection, and representation – values essential for building a more inclusive society”.
His motion ended by calling on local authorities and government ministers to invest in similar initiatives.
A club spokesperson said: “We’re very happy our work has been acknowledged at this level. This motion validates the tireless efforts of our volunteers and the courage of our community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.