Falkirk Council closed the toilets down as part of its cost-cutting measures in this year’s budget. But from the people packed into Bowhouse Community Centre, there was clear agreement that the public toilets in LaPorte Precinct are very much needed.

Around 60 people turned out to the event last Thursday evening, with many of them volunteering to help with the campaign.

Community councillor Adam Gillies, who chaired the meeting, said they were there to hear from people about whether or not there was a demand for the toilets to reopen. He said: “We want this to be a meeting that’s by the community and for the community.”

Willie Stewart, Kiera Young, Pamela Young and June Ramage are some of 'the Loo Crew' looking to reopen the public toilets in Grangemouth. Picture: LDRS

He was full of praise for the members of the ‘Loo Crew’ who promoted the meeting to find out if there is a demand for the toilets. They also hoped to find out if enough people are willing to help, in particular with cleaning.

Adam said the crew had knocked doors, handed out flyers and “gone round every business in the town centre” looking for support. He said: “This could be the spark that makes a difference in our town.”

The group are determined to keep the toilets free to use but they have ideas to generate cash, such as a QR code people could scan to make a donation if they were able to. This would hopefully cover the costs of the basics such as toilet rolls and bleach.

The biggest cost, he said, would almost certainly be electricity and the group are looking at what funding is available. Some costs will be less for community groups with charitable status than they would be for the council.

One volunteer has already offered to open the toilets in the morning, while several say they will help with cleaning duties. A local firm has also offered to help with maintenance.

Another ‘Loo Crew’ member, Allan Dickie, said they were also very pleased that local businesses are also getting on board. “Being realistic, I don’t think we’ll be open for Christmas but hopefully in the New Year – any earlier than that would be a bonus,” he said.

Pamela Young, a disabled mum who is leading the campaign to reopen the toilets, said she was delighted with the turnout. “It was a really positive response and I think it shows that Grangemouth has a really great community.”

While Falkirk Council has said firmly that it won’t reopen the toilets, it has said it will support the community’s bid to take the facilities over. A similar arrangement has already been made with people in Bo’ness.

There were comments and questions from the audience about why the council is shutting so many vital public facilities, but Mr Gillies said they were keen not to get ‘political’ and simply look at what they could do in practical ways.