Thanks to the links between the Grangemouth DWP employer adviser and Kersiebank Community Centre, an offsite jobs fair was held at the Old Dundas School site in Oxgang Road earlier in the month.

A DWP spokesperson said: “There were a range of local employers in attendance and a good turnout of jobseekers from both booked appointments and walk in

interest. Vacancies were available from the retail, care, customer service, production, construction and hospitality Sectors.

The DWP organised the successfull event in Grangemouth

"Employers were delighted with the continual flow of interested jobseekers as well as the enthusiasm and skill sets they presented. We are happy to report resulting

from this event nine people will be moving into employment and a further 60 interviews booked to be followed up.

