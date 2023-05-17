Grangemouth jobs fair helps nine people into employment
Nine people secured new jobs for themselves after heading along to a DWP organised event in Grangemouth and a further 60 landed interviews with various firms and organistations.
Thanks to the links between the Grangemouth DWP employer adviser and Kersiebank Community Centre, an offsite jobs fair was held at the Old Dundas School site in Oxgang Road earlier in the month.
A DWP spokesperson said: “There were a range of local employers in attendance and a good turnout of jobseekers from both booked appointments and walk in
interest. Vacancies were available from the retail, care, customer service, production, construction and hospitality Sectors.
"Employers were delighted with the continual flow of interested jobseekers as well as the enthusiasm and skill sets they presented. We are happy to report resulting
from this event nine people will be moving into employment and a further 60 interviews booked to be followed up.
"We thank our local employers and providers for their continued support in moving our jobseekers into employment.”