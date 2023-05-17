News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth jobs fair helps nine people into employment

Nine people secured new jobs for themselves after heading along to a DWP organised event in Grangemouth and a further 60 landed interviews with various firms and organistations.

By James Trimble
Published 17th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:58 BST

Thanks to the links between the Grangemouth DWP employer adviser and Kersiebank Community Centre, an offsite jobs fair was held at the Old Dundas School site in Oxgang Road earlier in the month.

A DWP spokesperson said: “There were a range of local employers in attendance and a good turnout of jobseekers from both booked appointments and walk in

interest. Vacancies were available from the retail, care, customer service, production, construction and hospitality Sectors.

The DWP organised the successfull event in GrangemouthThe DWP organised the successfull event in Grangemouth
"Employers were delighted with the continual flow of interested jobseekers as well as the enthusiasm and skill sets they presented. We are happy to report resulting

from this event nine people will be moving into employment and a further 60 interviews booked to be followed up.

"We thank our local employers and providers for their continued support in moving our jobseekers into employment.”

