Grangemouth jobs fair gives people a chance to meet employers with posts to fill

The DWP-organised event takes place at the centre in Dundas School, Oxgang Road on Tuesday, May 9.

A recent jobs fair held in Forth Valley College saw a number of employers secure new staff and job seekers begin a new career journey, with five employment offers

made at the event and 19 interviews arranged.

The jobs fair will take place at the Kersiebank Community Centre, in Dundas School, Oxgang Road, Grangemouth

A DWP spokesperson said: “Local employers and providers will be in attendance so please come suitably dressed to meet with them and bring a copy of your CV with you.

"We will be running an application station on the day and support you to complete any applications. Please ask your work coach to book you a time to attend. You never know, you may leave this event with a job offer.”

