Grangemouth Ineos staff help local charities after cycling challenge
Staff at the petrochemical giant took part in the Tour de France challenge which saw 122 teams from Ineos FPS, O&P UK and Petroineos across the country pushed to their limit to complete the distance of every stage in the world famous cycle race.
This year 2800 employees took part – cycling over 1.3 million kilometres by squeezing in sessions before, during and after work.
The teams who completed all 21 stages won the right to donate the equivalent to a chosen local charity.
There were 13 teams from Grangemouth and they’ve selected good causes close to their hearts and which they have involvement with, including Strathcarron Hospice and Dowards House, which provides specialist hospice care and expert end of life care for the elderly.
Kiran’s Trust is another charity supported by the Ineos teams which aims to support young people, usually aged seven to 17 years, develop through education and sport, as well as Jamie’s Sanctuary which supports young people who are struggling with mental health issues and addiction.
Other charities receiving a cheque for £1000 include Cycling With Age Scotland, Forth Valley First Responders, Woodland View School in Kirkintilloch, British Heart Foundation, Marion's Still Smiling, Scottish Association for Mental Health, FDAMH, and VIE Velo (Visually Impaired Edinburgh).
A spokesperson for the company said: “The Ineos Tour de France Challenge is another brilliant initiative set up by INEOS to support local communities all over the world.”