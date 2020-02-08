Grangemouth hotel to stage Valentine-themed wedding show

Grangemouth’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel is marking Valentine’s Day with an open day on February 16 that will bring together a raft of different wedding suppliers.

The idea is to give romantic souls planning their wedding an easy way of mapping out their big day.

Budding brides and grooms are invited to attend the open day, where they will be able to speak with local florists, caterers and musicians and have the chance to tour suites and wedding spaces.

Those who attend will have a chance to win a spa break for two at the hotel’s leisure suite, and the happy couple-to-be will also be treated to a spa treatment of their choice.

Brett Ingle, general manager at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa said: “It is the finer details which really bring a wedding to life and at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa we are blessed to have so many wonderful suppliers right on our doorstep.

“Planning a wedding can be a tall task and brides and grooms can often feel overwhelmed by everything on the to do list.

“By bringing so many wedding experts and suppliers into one room we can hopefully inspire couples and open their eyes to all the different touches you can bring to the celebration.

“Luckily, at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa we also have wonderful spa facilities available for brides, grooms and guests before and after their wedding day.”

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm.