The Macdonald Hotels group is selling 27 of its properties to a private equity player in a deal which will clear its bank debt of nearly £190 million.

One of the properties being sold includes the Inchyra Hotel and Spa, in Grange Road, Grangemouth. The preferred bidder, described as a “major private equity and real estate investor” without hotel interests at the moment, is not being named at this stage and neither is the price it paid.