Grangemouth hotel evacuation update: Guests receive hospital treatment

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday when people at the Grange Road premises raised the alarm after complaints about a “stronger than usual” smell of chlorine from the venue’s swimming pool.

Emergency services personnel, including police, ambulance and firefighters, were soon on the scene.

Staff and guests were evacuated by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) while firefighters investigated the source of the odour.

Hotel residents unable to get back to the hotel take to shelter in an ambulance following the evacuation

Police Scotland, meanwhile, placed a safety cordon around the hotel, preventing traffic from entering Grange Road.

According to Police Scotland, four people were taken to hospital to be evaluated – they have since been discharged – while another eleven people were examined by Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

The force stated officers were called to the premises following reports of a “chemical leak”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a multi-agency response, it was discovered the incident was a result of chemicals being used in the spa area.”

Firefighters left the scene just before 11pm.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to assist as part of a multi-agency response to an incident at a hotel on Grange Road. Operations control sent two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”

Inchyra Grange owner’s MacDonald Hotels said guests were initially evacuated to the hotel car park and then subsequently accommodated in another wing of the hotel.

