Grangemouth Horticultural Society's flower show is blooming marvellous

Members of Grangemouth Horticultural Society hosted their annual open show on Saturday. (Pics: Alan Murray)

Grangemouth Horticultural Society’s annual flower show has been hailed a “huge success”.

The event in Grangemouth Town Hall, which would be most people’s last show of the season, was supported by many of Scotland’s top growers.

Exhibitors attended from Perthshire, Fife, Clackmannanshire, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Lanarkshire, Dunbartonshire as well as all over Stirlingshire.

The public were treated to a breath-taking explosion of colour from the dahlia section as soon as they entered the hall. This carried on with a fantastic display of exhibition vegetables in tip top condition. Followed by a very large pot plant section of exceptional quality. The chrysanthemum section was somewhat smaller but was well admired especially the display of spray chrysanthemums.

Sandy Innes with two of his many first prizes, a Pot Plant Foliage and a Pot Plant Flowering. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The large public attendance had been enhanced by how busy the town centre was due to the Loo Crew’s car boot sale and fair, as well as the Macmillan coffee morning in Talbot House.

The society also had social media help from Adam Gillies and family, of the Friends of Inchyra Park, and Councillor Robert Spears.

The society also thanked Alison Batchelor from the Community Education Unit for all her help and the ladies who manned the café and did a great job keeping the public refreshed and raising money for Strathcarron Hospice.

A spokesperson for the society added: “Overall a great day out in Grangemouth, thank you to everyone who supported the show and see you next year.”

Admiring the entries.

Winners

Roses: Class 4, 1 vase Roses, three blooms – Dawn Campbell; Class 5. 1 HT Rose – Dawn Campbell; Class 6. 1 vase Floribunda – Dawn Campbell.

Miscellaneous: Class 9. 2 vases Annuls – D Watson; 10. 1 vase annuls – DM Batty; 13. 2 vases Sweet Peas, 12 stems – D Watson; 14. 1 vase Sweet Peas – D Watson; 15. 1 vase Double Asters – DM Batty; 16. 1 vase Single French Marigolds – A Innes; 21. 1 board French Marigolds single – A Innes. Dahlia: Class 26. Joe Woods (Stirlingshire Dahlia Championship) – 1. G Reid, 2. F Fraser, 3. J&S Turner; Class 27. Robins Barnes Trophy 3 vases – 1. G Reid, 2. F Fraser, 3. J&S Turner; Class 28. 3 vases Small Flowered Dahlia 3 blooms – 1. Ian Turner, 2. G Reid; 29. 6 vases Gaints Dahlias 1 bloom – John Wallace; 30. 3 vases Giant Dahlias 1 bloom – 1. J&S Turner, 2. A Cruickshank; 31. 1 bloom Giant Dahia – 1. A Cruickshank, 2. J&S Turner, 3. A Cruickshank; 32. 2 vases Large Dahias 3 blooms – 1. J&S Turner, 2. Ian Turner; 33. 1 vase Large Dahlia 3 blooms – 1. Ian Turner, 2. J&S Turner, 3. A Cruickshank; 34. 3 vases Medium Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. J&S Turner, 2. A Cruickshank; 35. 1 vase Medium Cactus Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. Ian Turner, 2. A Cruickshank; 36. 1 vase Medium Decorative Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. Bruce McLeod, 2. John Wallace, 3. A Cruickshank; 37. 1 vase Small Cactus Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. Ian Turner, 2. F Fraser; 38. 1 vase Small Decorative Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. Ian Turner; 39. 3 vases Miniature Dahlias 5 blooms – 1. G Reid, 2. Ian Turner, 3. Ducald McDougall; 40. 1 vase Miniature Dahlias 5 blooms decorative – 1. G Reid, 2. T C Dunn; 41. 1 vase Miniature 5 blooms Ball – G Reid; 42. 1 vase Miniature Dahlias 5 blooms – Ian Turner; 43. 1 vase Dahlias 3 blooms – 1. Ducald McDougall, 2. W Dunn, 3. J&S Turner; 44. 1 vase Dahlias Waterlily/Collerette – 1. J&S Turner, 2. T C Dunn, 3. G Blair; 45. 2 vases Pompon 5 blooms – 1. John Wallace, 2. G Reid, 3. A Cruickshank; 46. 1 vase Pompon 5 blooms – 1. John Wallace, 2. F Fraser, 3. G Reid; 47. 3 vases Dahlias 3 varieties – Ian Turner; 48. 3 vases Dahlias 3 varieties – 1. F Fraser, 2. Ian Turner, 3. J&S Turner; 49. 1 vase Miniature Cactus Dahlias 5 blooms – 1. G Reid, 2. Ian Turner; 50 1 basket Dahlias arranged for effect – 1. Ian Turner, 2. J&S Turner, 3. G. Blair.

Chrysanthemums: 51. Stirlingshire Championship Trophy – A Barnard; 52. 3 vases Chrysanthemums 3 blooms per vase – A Barnard; 61. 1 vase Chrysanthemums 5 blooms – R Jackson; 62. 1 vase Chrysanthemums 5 blooms – A Barnard; 63. 1 Vase Incurved or Inermediate 3 blooms – A Barnard; 66. 3 vases Exhibition Sprays – Bruce McLeod; 70. 1 vase Exhibition Sprays single – Bruce McLeod.

A colourful display of entries.

Gladiola: 78. 1 vase Gladiola 3 spikes – 1. Rab Young, 2. Andrew Banks; 79. 1 vase Gladiola 2 spikes – 1. Andrew Banks, 2. D Watson; 80. 1 vase Gladiola 1 spike – 1. D Watson, 2. Rab Young, 3. Andrew Banks.

Fuschia: 87. 1 Fuchsia – 1. T Sneddon, 2. Stan Da Prato; 88. 1 Fuchsia single – T Sneddon; 91. 1 Standard Fuchsia – 1. Andrew Banks, 2. Stan Da Prato.

Pot Plants: 92. 3 Pot Plants Flowering – 1. Stan Da Prato, 2. T Sneddon; 93. 3 Pot Plants Foliage – 1. Stan Da Prato, 2. Andrew Banks; 94. 1 Geranium – Stan Da Prato; 95. 1 Coleus – 1. Andrew Banks, 2. Stan Da Prato; 96. 1 Pot Plant cactus/succulent – Stan Da Prato; 97. Any other pot plant foliage – 1. A Innes, 2. Stan Da Prato; 98. Any other pot plant flowering – 1. A Innes, 2. Stan Da Prato, 3. T Sneddon; 101. 3 Pot Plants – Stan Da Prato.

Vegetables: 102. Collection Vegetables 5 kinds 3 of each kind – 1. Ian Simson, 2. J Pearson, 3. J Gourlay; 106. 6shallots pear shaped – 1. J Pearson, 2. J Gourlay, 3. Alex Whatley; 107. James Strurh Memorial Trophy 3 onions quality – 1. A Cruickshank, 2. A Laird, 3. J Gourlay; 108. 3 Onions weight – G Reid; 109. 3 Onions red – 1. A Laird, 2. Rab Young, 3. J Gourlay; 110. 1 Onions quality – 1. G Reid, 2. J Gourlay, 3. A Cruickshank; 112. 3 Onions sets round – 1. G Reid, 2. Ian Simson, 3. J Pearson; 113. 9 Potatoes – 1. J Gourlay, 2. Ian Simson, 3. A Yates; 114. 5 Potatoes white – 1. A Yates, 2. A Cruickshank, 3. Alex Whatley; 115. 5 Potatoes coloured – 1. A Yates, 2. Alex Whatley, 3. DM Batty; 116. 3 Turnips – Ian Simson; 117. Grangemouth Stump Root Championship, 3 Stump root carrots – 1. J Pearson, 2. Alex Whatley, 3. A Laird; 118. 3 Gobe beetroot – 1. Ian Simson, 2. A Yates, 3. J Pearson; 119. 1 Cauliflower – Ian Simson; 120. 1 Round cabbage – J Pearson; 122. 6 Tomatoes – 1. Ian Simson, 2. A Laird, 3. Alex Whatley; 124. 1 dish any other fruit or vegetable – 1. Ian Simson, 2. J Pearson, 3. DM Batty; 125. 1 Pot parsley – 1. A Yates, 2. Alex Whatley, 3. J Pearson; 126. 6 Broad beans – 1. J Pearson, 2. J Gourlay, 3. A Laird; 127. 6 Pods French beans – 1. Ian Simson, 2. J Pearson, 3. Alex Whatley; 128. 6 Pods runner beans – 1. DM Batty, 2. A Laird; 129. 1 Marrow quality – 1. T & S Martin, 2. Ian Simson; 130. 1 Marrow weight – 1. A Laird, 2. DM Batty; 131. 6 stalks Rhurbarb quality – J Pearson; 132. 2 Cucumbers – 1. Alex Whatley, 2. Ian Simson; 133. 6 Pod peas – 1. Ian Simson, 2. J Pearson, 3. A Laird; 134. Collection of 3 vegetables – 1. J Pearson, 2. A Laird; 135. Collection of vegetables – 1. Ian Simson, 2. J Pearson, 3. A Cruickshank; 136. 2 Long leeks – 1. A Cruickshank, 2. A Laird; 138. 3 Long beetroot – A Laird; 140. 3 Parsnips – A Laird; 141. 2 Heads celery – A Laird; 142. Top Tray – 1. Ian Simson, 2. A Laird; 143. The Master Gardener – A Laird.

Judges Neil Muirhead and John Martin with a competitor's 1st Prize-Marrow for Weight.

Roses: 300. Best vase – Dawn Campbell; 301. Best exhibit – Dawn Campbell.

Miscellaneous: 303. Best exhibit – A Innes.

Gladiola: 306: Best exhibit – Andrew Banks.

Pot Plants: 308. Best exhibit – Stan Da Prato.

Trophy winners: Samuel Giles Bishop Memorial Trophy, Best exhibit in Roses – Dawn Campbell; Lindsay Trophy, most points in show – Ian Turner; Falkirk Herald Trophy, Most points in show – Ian Simson; Joe Woods Memorial Trophy, Stirlingshire Championship Dahlias – G Reid; MacKerron Trophy, Best exhibition Dahlias – Ian Turner; Duncan Graham Quaich and Silver Medal, Best vase in Dahlias – G Reid; Robin Barnes Memorial Trophy – G Reid; Stirlingshire Championship Chrysanthemums – A Barnard; Jimmy Smith Memorial Trophy and Silver Medal, best vase in Chrysanthemums – R Jackson; Leapark Hotel Scroll, 3 vases spray chrysanthemums – Bruce McLeod; Mansfield Trophy, Best exhibit in Gladioli – Andrew Banks; John Collie Trophy, Best exhibit in Fuchsias – Andrew Banks; Coronation Quaich, most points in vegetable – Ian Simson; Malcolm Findley Memorial Trophy and Silver Medal – Ian Simson; James Struth Memorial Trophy, 4 onions quality – A Cruickshank.