Grangemouth High School's Christmas Fayre in pictures
There was plenty of Christmas spirit on display at Grangemouth High School on Saturday for a special fundraising event.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT
Pupils and staff welcomed the community into the school for their Christmas Fayre offering plenty of opportunities to buy festive gifts and treats. There was also a chance to meet Santa himself – and his elves Jingle and Elfie – and youngsters could post their letters for him into the special post box.
As well as a number of stalls being run by students, staff and the Parent Council, there were also some local businesses selling their wares.
Photographer Scott Louden stopped by and took these pictures on the day – recognise anyone?
