Grangemouth High School's Christmas Fayre in pictures

There was plenty of Christmas spirit on display at Grangemouth High School on Saturday for a special fundraising event.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT

Pupils and staff welcomed the community into the school for their Christmas Fayre offering plenty of opportunities to buy festive gifts and treats. There was also a chance to meet Santa himself – and his elves Jingle and Elfie – and youngsters could post their letters for him into the special post box.

As well as a number of stalls being run by students, staff and the Parent Council, there were also some local businesses selling their wares.

Photographer Scott Louden stopped by and took these pictures on the day – recognise anyone?

Kim with daughter Lillie and GHS pupil Millie running the postal service to Santa.

Kim with daughter Lillie and GHS pupil Millie running the postal service to Santa. Photo: Scott Louden

Zoe James, aged 2, meets Santa and his elves Jingle and Elfie.

Zoe James, aged 2, meets Santa and his elves Jingle and Elfie. Photo: Scott Louden

Ryan and Jamie on the hoopla stall

Ryan and Jamie on the hoopla stall Photo: Scott Louden

Ellie-May (16) on the Santa Hats stall

Ellie-May (16) on the Santa Hats stall Photo: Scott Louden

