Grangemouth High School pupil earns top title at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

A go getting Grangemouth High School pupil has made history and earned herself a top award for her hard work during the recent Rotary Leadership Camp.

Rebecca Smillie, 16, attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp at Abernethy Barcaple in Castle Douglas back in July.

The annual event organised by Rotary sees candidates from across the southern half of Scotland come together, many of whom having never met before, and take

on a series of challenges andintensive leadership tuition.

Rebecca Smillie receives the John Mair Award from Rotary Youth Leadership Awards coordinator Alastair Mackie (Picture: Submitted)

Voted by their peers, the John Mair Award, named after the Rotarian to first bring RYLA to the area back in 1990, is awarded to one male and one female every year, as the candidates who have gotten the most from their week-long experience.

Grangemouth High pupils Rebecca and Kai Davidson were chosen, along with Academy student Alastair Graham, to attend the camp on behalf of the Rotary Club of

Grangemouth for showing signs of leadership potential.

The Grangemouth club funds the places on the camp from donations made to their annual Santa Float campaign, which is about to begin once again next month and

this year is supported by Peter Vardy FlexAuto.

Rotarian Alisdair Edmond, a mentor at the camp, said: “Rebecca was pushed completely outside of her comfort zone, yet powered through every adversity that was sent her way.”

This is the first time in the award’s 22-year history that a female from Grangemouth has won the title – it was previously won by a local male candidate Martin Girvan back in 2009.

Gavin Rennie, president of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, said “The experiences that all the RYLA candidates gained will give them a confidence and a story to tell when it comes to the next stage of their lives, whether that be further education or directly into employment.”

Grangemouth High School deputy head teacher Graeme Elliot added: “RYLA has provided an excellent opportunity for our young people to gain leadership skills and develop their confidence.

“Rebecca and Kai continue to reflect on their experience as they progress in their new roles within our pupil leadership team. We are extremely grateful for the support of the Grangemouth Rotary Club and look forward to continuing to work in partnership to improve outcomes for young people in our local community.”