Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a local high school are busy with last-minute rehearsals for their end-of-term production.

The talented youngsters at Grangemouth High School will be taking to the stage with We Will Rock You next week.

They’ll be telling the story of Planet Earth, aka iPlanet, under the control of the Killer Queen, who has banned music and forces all of the Ga Ga kids to conform and consume to the same culture, fashion and ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set around 300 years in the future, We Will Rock You follows Galileo on his quest to defeat the Killer Queen and bring back rock music and freedom.

Pupils from Grangemouth High School are having final rehearsals for We Will Rock You which begins next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

It’s a real team effort with around 80 pupils involved either in the cast or back stage.

We Will Rock You will run from next Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 with curtain up each night at 7pm in Grangemouth High School’s assembly hall.