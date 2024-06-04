Grangemouth High pupils promise We Will Rock You with musical show

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Jun 2024, 23:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Pupils at a local high school are busy with last-minute rehearsals for their end-of-term production.

The talented youngsters at Grangemouth High School will be taking to the stage with We Will Rock You next week.

They’ll be telling the story of Planet Earth, aka iPlanet, under the control of the Killer Queen, who has banned music and forces all of the Ga Ga kids to conform and consume to the same culture, fashion and ideas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set around 300 years in the future, We Will Rock You follows Galileo on his quest to defeat the Killer Queen and bring back rock music and freedom.

Pupils from Grangemouth High School are having final rehearsals for We Will Rock You which begins next week. Pic: Michael GillenPupils from Grangemouth High School are having final rehearsals for We Will Rock You which begins next week. Pic: Michael Gillen
Pupils from Grangemouth High School are having final rehearsals for We Will Rock You which begins next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

It’s a real team effort with around 80 pupils involved either in the cast or back stage.

We Will Rock You will run from next Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 with curtain up each night at 7pm in Grangemouth High School’s assembly hall.

Tickets can be purchased from the school office – call 01324 660210.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.