Grangemouth High pupils promise We Will Rock You with musical show
The talented youngsters at Grangemouth High School will be taking to the stage with We Will Rock You next week.
They’ll be telling the story of Planet Earth, aka iPlanet, under the control of the Killer Queen, who has banned music and forces all of the Ga Ga kids to conform and consume to the same culture, fashion and ideas.
Set around 300 years in the future, We Will Rock You follows Galileo on his quest to defeat the Killer Queen and bring back rock music and freedom.
It’s a real team effort with around 80 pupils involved either in the cast or back stage.
We Will Rock You will run from next Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 with curtain up each night at 7pm in Grangemouth High School’s assembly hall.
Tickets can be purchased from the school office – call 01324 660210.
