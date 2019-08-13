Grangemouth hairdressers’ wage cut coins in over £2000 for Strathcarron

The kind hearted team at a popular hair salon donated their time wages and all their takings from a special event yesterday to Strathcarron Hospice.

Lady J’s in Dundas Street, Grangemouth already devotes one day a month to putting on VIP pampering sessions for women with cancer and on Monday Jill Lauder and the gang worked for free and gave all the proceeds – £2015 – from the event to the hospice to help it to continue its vital work.

As well as reasonably priced haircuts the day, which was fully booked up with clients, also featured a tombola, raffles and a cake sale.

Local businesses and residents kindly donated a ton of prizes for the raffles and buckets were located in Dundas Street shops to collect further donations for the hospice. Established in the Denny area 1981, Strathcarron Hospice is a registered charity which provides specialist palliative care and expert end of life care for the people of Forth Valley and other areas, caring for people with illnesses that cannot be cured including cancer, lung, heart or kidney failure and a range of non-malignant and neurological diseases.