Grangemouth hairdressers take a wage cut to coin in cash for Strathcarron

Kind hearted hairdressers will be donating their time, wages and all their takings to Strathcarron Hospice on Monday, August 12.

Lady J’s in Dundas Street, Grangemouth already devotes one day a month to putting on VIP pampering sessions for women with cancer and this coming Monday Jill Lauder and her team will be working for free and giving all the proceeds from the event to the hospice to help it to continue its vital work.

As well as reasonably priced haircuts the day, which is almost fully booked up with clients, also features a tombola, raffles and a cake sale.

Local businesses and residents have kindly donated a ton of prizes for the raffles and buckets will be located in Dundas Street shops to collect further donations for the hospice.