Grangemouth hairdresser and her team feel good about award

A hairdresser and her team of volunteers have been recognised for their ongoing commitment to holding monthly pamper sessions for cancer patients.

Jill Lauder, of Lady J’s hair salon, in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, has been running the Feelgood sessions for a number of years now and the endeavour received the prize for Initiative of the Year at the recent Scottish Women’s Awards 2019 in Glasgow.

Jill said: “I don’t really believe in awards, but this one was really nice. We dind’t think we would win, we just wanted to have a night out, get dolled up and enjoy our dinner.

“This was for the team and what they do. I couldn’t believe it when we won – my daughter had to drag me up because I though it was going to be somebody else who won.”

Earlier this year the kind hearted Lady J’s team donated their time wages and all their takings from a special on-day event to Strathcarron Hospice – coining in £2015 for the cause.

Inspired by the national awards success, Jill now has plans to try to expand the monthly pamper sessions to other areas.

“I’m on a mission now,” she said.