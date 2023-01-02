Grangemouth gym members among brave souls joining the 2023 Loony Dook
The official Loony Dook below the bridges at South Queensferry may have officially been dropped from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, but that didn’t stop revellers turning out to take the plunge.
Wearing swimming costumes and fancy dress, brave souls jumped into the freezing waters of the River Forth on Sunday, January 1.
Among them was Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan, making their annual visit to the event.
They were joined in braving the cold waters this year by a group from Joda’s women only gym, Girlcode Box, in Grangemouth.
The Loony Dook was conceived in 1986/7 as a joke by three locals as a possible New Year’s Day hangover cure. The following year it was decided to repeat the event for charity.
From 2011 it became part of the official Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, however it was revealed in November 2022 that the event was no longer part of these celebrations.