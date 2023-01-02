News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth gym members among brave souls joining the 2023 Loony Dook

The official Loony Dook below the bridges at South Queensferry may have officially been dropped from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, but that didn’t stop revellers turning out to take the plunge.

By Fiona Dobie
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 11:27am

Wearing swimming costumes and fancy dress, brave souls jumped into the freezing waters of the River Forth on Sunday, January 1.

Among them was Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan, making their annual visit to the event.

They were joined in braving the cold waters this year by a group from Joda’s women only gym, Girlcode Box, in Grangemouth.

A group from Grangemouth gym Girlcode Box were among those taking a dip on New Year's Day. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.
The Loony Dook was conceived in 1986/7 as a joke by three locals as a possible New Year’s Day hangover cure. The following year it was decided to repeat the event for charity.

From 2011 it became part of the official Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, however it was revealed in November 2022 that the event was no longer part of these celebrations.

Heading for the water. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Joda Quigley and John Denovan with their 2023 sign. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
Joda Quigley was joined this year by members of her Grangemouth gym, Girlcode Box. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)