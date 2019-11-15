Grangemouth group’s young singing stars in the spotlight

Three young singers had a starring role in this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards.

The trio, all members of Grangemouth-based Project Theatre, opened the event which took place week in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont.

Picture: Michael Gillen

The girls, who had recently starred in the groups producton of Oliver at Falkirk Town Hall, received rapturous applause from the audience.

Jessica Bradley sang Lost Without You by Freya Rydings; Robyn Gilberson performed Rain on my Parade from Funny Girl; and Erin Mackintosh sang Maybe from the musical Annie.