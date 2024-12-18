Grangemouth girl Ellie, 6, shows true festive spirit to collect presents for homeless pooches this Christmas

A young girl was heartbroken when her own four-legged pal died and now she is doing her best to give other dogs the best Christmas she can.

Ellie Forsyth, 6, not only lost her border collie Eva, she also lost her grandfather just a few months earlier.

It’s difficult for anyone, let alone someone so young, to process grief, but Ellie came through it and now, a year or so later, she used the sadness of her best pal’s death as the inspiration to make other dogs happy this festive season.

Mum Alana Forsyth said: “We had Eva for 10 years and when Ellie was born Eva became her best pal, sleeping in her room when she turned three – she was with her every single night from then on.”

Ellie Forsyth, 6, who has been raising money for presents for Dogs Trust in memory of her own pooch Eva, pictured (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Eva became unwell and a trip to the vets was initially hopeful.

"We thought it was something that could be treated with antibiotics and a few days rest,” said Alana. “Then they found a tumour on her major organs.”

The family took the hard decision to have 10-year-old Eva put to sleep, rather than let her suffer on in great pain.

"I had to explain what happened to Ellie,” she said. “She had just lost her granddad and her best pal within three months of each other. I told her Eva went up to heaven to be with granddad and they were watching over her.

"That happened over a year ago and Ellie still misses them.”

Alana was taken aback when her smart wee girl came up with a plan to make life better for homeless dogs this Christmas.

"We were driving home one night and we were talking about how not everyone is as fortunate as she is – I give her nice stuff and I know I spoil her. She said maybe we should do something to help people and then she had the idea about the Dogs Trust.

"She said not every dog has a home and people who love them so I want to give them stuff at Christmas time.”

Ellie and Alana started the ball rolling with a small box for donations and uploaded a post on Facebook asking if any family or friends wanted to donate anything they were not using or did not need for their pets.

"It just blew up,” said Alana. “We ended up travelling all over the place to pick up donations. There was everything you could think of that a dog would need – blankets, dog food, collars and toys.”

The dynamic duo, having collected a ton of goodies for doggies then enlisted family and friends to help them load two cars full of donations to transport them through to the Dogs Trust in Glasgow.

"I’m so proud of her,” said Alana. “I couldn’t ask for a better wee girl – she’s so kind and she loves animals. You don’t tend to hear children make Christmas about other people, but Ellie just wanted to give all the dogs she could a great Christmas.”

Having said that, the trips through to the Dogs Trust may just lead to a new addition to the Forsyth household this festive season.

Alana said: “She actually said to me, mum maybe we can get a dog that looks like Eva? I was in tears.”