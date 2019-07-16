Grangemouth Fujifilm staff in fundraising team for BHF

Fundraising in memory of a colleague saw Fujifilm employees raise over £17,606 for the British Heart Foundation.

A team of 14 employees from Grangemouth, Manchester and Broadstairs, Kent volunteered to take on the amazing challenge of completing three peaks across the UK in 24 hours in memory of their colleague and friend, Dr Rupert McIntyre who had worked at Fujifilm since 1998 and sadly died after suffering a heart attack at his home in 2018.

Friends, colleagues and family donated generously while the company also donated.

Gary Cuthbertson, development chemist at Fujifilm Grangemouth said “We are all very proud of our achievement and thank everyone that sponsored us and donated to such a worthwhile cause in memory of Dr Rupert McIntyre.

“A big thank you as well to our guides, drivers and the support team from Three Peaks Challenge that looked after us and pushed us to the limit to complete the challenge in the 24 hours.

“Rupert would have been so proud of the achievement as he loved the outdoors, taking part in many sports especially kayaking and football. It was a real shock to all of us that he had passed away.”

The team started with the country’s biggest peak, Ben Nevis, and started their ascent at 7.46am on May 21 before travelling to Scafell Pike and then Snowdon, completing their challenge at 7.32am on May 22.

While they all found it incredibly tough with the lack of sleep, proper hot food and the pace they had to climb, their training and preparation helped them beat this mammoth challenge.

To find out more about how fundraising helps to support the vital research the BHF funds, visit www.bhf.org.uk/fundraising.