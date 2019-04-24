Grangemouth football fan stranded in Barcelona

A Manchester United-daft dad-of-two was left high and dry on foreign soil when he had his passport and bank cards pinched.

Graeme Patrick (55), from Grangemouth, travelled to Spain on his own to see his mighty Man U men take on Barcelona in a Champions League clash at the Nou Camp stadium on Tuesday, April 16.

However, his footballing adventure turned sour when he had his passport, laptop and phone stolen in the Manchester United fan zone area in the city.

Graeme, who works in the town’s Asda distribution depot, never even got to see the game.

To add insult to injury, his team were cuffed 3-0 by the home side.

He had been due to fly home on Wendesday, April 18, but is expected to return at some point this week using an emergency passport.