Grangemouth flood scheme information boards now in place throughout the area

On completion, the flood scheme will protect 5800 people, 2650 homes, 330 businesses, as well as infrastructure including the road network and the information notice boards provide an overview of the overall scheme, with a schematic map of the proposed flood defences in each area.

The new boards are located at key locations within Zetland Park, by Dorrator Bridge on Stirling Road, by Chapel Burn on Carronshore Road, near the Children's Playground in Rannoch Park, opposite Park Road on Stenhouse Road, Carron and in the Polmont Woods Car Park off Smiddy Brae.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council spokesperson for economic development, said: “Falkirk Council is determined to provide better flood protection for the town and

People will now be able to get more information about Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme by looking at the new boards

surrounding areas and is working closely with consultants Jacobs to design, plan and deliver the new flood defences.

“We are pleased to unveil our new Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme information notice boards in key locations across the scheme so that communities can get

up-to-date information that’s presented in a clear and visual way.

“We look forward to engaging with the affected communities in the coming months as the project progresses.”

Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme will provide almost 17 miles of flood defence walls, embankments, the installation of flood gates, flow regulation measures and