Grangemouth family look forward to celebrating 'miracle' Cole's first Christmas

Cole Inglis was born 10 weeks early in June and now his family are looking forward to his first Christmas.

It’s been a tough year for the family after little Cole Inglis was born on June 29 – an incredible 10 weeks and four days early.

Sheridan Ritchie and partner William Inglis had feared Cole might not make it following complications during her pregnancy, however the tot, mum describes as her “miracle boy” is now almost six months old and thriving.

Mum, 29, dad, 26, and big sister Charlotte, nine, are excited for Cole’s first Christmas.

Sheridan, a support worker, explained: “Cole is a miracle. He was born on June 29, but hadn’t been due until September 10.

"I fell pregnant last December and I was considered high risk as I’d lost two other babies before him.

"During my two previous pregnancies I developed an infection that meant my waters went too early.

"The first, a daughter, I lost in 2018 at 22 weeks, and my little boy I lost last year at 19 weeks.

Baby Cole Inglis was born 10 weeks early in June. Mum Sheridan Ritchie, dad William Inglis and sister Charlotte, 9, are looking forward to his first Christmas. Pic: Scott Louden.

"With Cole I was getting checked every week at Forth Valley Royal. After having a 28 week scan I was to get my routine check, but when I went to the toilet my waters went. My consultant was already there and they took my straight up to the ward. I had to get steroids to help Cole’s lungs. I was in for a couple of days before I got to go home.

"I started to get contractions six days after my waters broke. I went back to the hospital on the Tuesday and I had Cole on the Wednesday lunchtime.

"He was 3lb 5oz when he was born. The staff couldn’t believe how much he was breathing on his own when he was born. They gave him help to breathe and he was in intensive care for a week before being in the NCU for seven weeks.

"After having him I had to go to surgery and he was taken to intensive care. It wasn’t until 12 hours later, in the middle of the night, I woke up and saw a picture of him and the reality hit.

"He has been an absolute miracle baby, I thought I was going to lose him. He had a bleed on the brain when he was born and they are keeping an eye on it. It’s not got any worse, but it’s not gone away. He has progressed and developed really well.

