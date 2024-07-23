Grangemouth family in shock after vandals wreck flowers at grave of their 10-year-old daughter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family is distraught and disgusted after thoughtless vandals desecrated their 10-year-old daughter’s grave on the first anniversary of her tragic death.

Grangemouth girl Sofia Costa, who had a number of health conditions, sadly died on July 17, 2023.

The Sacred Heart Primary School pupil was buried in New Grandsable Cemetery in Polmont as her family grieved her loss greatly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, one year one Sofia’s family are grieving again – and furious – after someone destroyed the flowers and wreathes which they placed at the grave to mark the first anniversary of her death.

The flowers left at Sofia's grave by her family were ripped up and destroyed a day later(Picture: Submitted)

Lisa Baillie, Sofia’s mum, said: “We are still in pure shock about this. How could someone be so sick to do this? The vandalism took place between 3.30pm and 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 17.

“During this time, only the two wreaths were targeted and ripped to pieces, while all other memorial items at the Sofia’s grave and adjacent graves were left untouched.”

The two wreaths, bearing the words "Daughter, Granddaughter, and Sister" had been placed on the grave on July 16 and remained untouched until the afternoon of July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no way it was done by animals,” said Lisa. “The wreaths were secured in place. Someone had to have ripped them up because the were under netting when we left them.”

Sofia Costa sadly died aged 10 on July 17, 2023 (Picture: Submitted)

One of the properties near the cemetery has a ring doorbell camera and the family hope footage from the device will allow police to track down the coming and goings of the culprit or culprits responsible.

Lisa said: “ This act of vandalism has caused immense distress to the family and is currently under police investigation. We are making an appeal to anyone who was at New Grandsable Cemetery between 3.30pm and 6.20 pm on July 17.

"If you were visiting family members or noticed anyone near the child's grave during this time, we urge you to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.