Grangemouth factory's future in doubt and 62 jobs in jeopardy as consultation is launched

FUJIFILM Corporation has announced a consultation on the future of its FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Ltd site in Earls Road, Grangemouth.

It states the business may close if the consultation does not find a viable future for the site, putting all 62 roles dependent on the site’s operation at risk of redundancy.

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants Limited has operated a site in Grangemouth since 2006, producing dyes and inkjet pigment dispersions.

Fujifilm has announced a consultation is taking place as the future of its Grangemouth site hangs in the balance(Picture: Submitted)

Last year it was announced, due to a long-term decline in market demand for dyes, the dyes manufacturing facility on the Grangemouth site would be decommissioned.

At the time FUJIFILM stated Fuji Dyes production, first manufactured by FUJIFILM in Japan in the early 2000s was not being manufactured at full capacity at production facilities in Japan and Grangemouth.

Scott MacMillan, chief operating officer of the Fujifilm Ink Solutions Group, said: “We know this will be very concerning news to those who work at this site. All colleagues will receive Fujifilm’s full support during this challenging time.

“This site has faced significant commercial challenges for the past decade. Regrettably, Fujifilm cannot currently see a viable long-term future for the site, which has led to the announcement of this consultation.

“We will be carrying out a full consultation process over the next three months and engaging with all those affected.”