Grangemouth estate agents and solicitors host coffee morning for Strathcarron Hospice

Pacitti Jones will be hosting a coffee morning in aid of Strathcarron Hospice at their Grangemouth offices

A respected estate agent and solicitor firm will be inviting people to draw up a chair – and maybe a free will – at a coffee morning later this month.

Pacitti Jones will host the event at the La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth office on Thursday, September 26 from 10am to noon to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

A Pacitti Jones spokesperson said: “We invite clients and the community to offer them a free will writing service as we host a bake sale and coffee morning for Strathcarron.