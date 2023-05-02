Grangemouth Elite Evolution cheerleaders take part in ICU World Championships with Scotland

Vikki Hogg, who runs Elite Evolution in Grangemouth where the girls all train, was also on the trip coaching the Scottish Youth squad and is now back home to concentrate on last-minute plans for her wedding on Friday.

The six were all taking part in the International Cheer Union (ICU) 2023 Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships which took place in Orlando, Florida on April 19-21 with competitors descending on the ESPN Wide Worlds of Sport Complex.

Vikki said: “It was a great experience for everyone who worked very hard before the event and when they were taking part. They faced some tough trials before being selected and I’m really proud of them all. They also had to do fundraising for the trip and they were all busy organising race nights, ceilidhs, discos and other events.”

Elite Evolution Dance and Cheer who were with Team Scotland in Florida, back row Betha MacGuire, youth team; Emma Crawford, senior team; Vikki Hogg, coach, and Amanda Grant, senior team. Front row Katie Guyan, youth team, and Sophie Gall, youth team. Pic: Michael Gillen

Betha MacGuire, Katie Guyan and Sophie Gall all secured spots in Team Scotland’s youth side, while Emma Crawford and Amanda Grant were in the senior team.

Hundred of competitors take part in the first day of the event with the top ten teams going through to the second day. Scotland had never before qualified for the second day but all those involved were delighted both teams made it through this year to show off their skills again with the seniors finishing ninth and the youths tenth.

Vikki, 30, who has been involved in cheerleading since she was 11, initially was a member of Falkirk Fusion before moving into coaching and working in Glasgow. But she always wanted to set up her own base to offer classes in cheer, dance and tumble. When premises became available at Abbotsinch Industrial Estate she launched Elite Evolution as a not for profit business.

She added: “This is our first full season of competition and we mainly been at events in central Scotland but we looking at venturing a bit further afield next season.”