Grangemouth dock workers pitch in to help charities with annual football bash

The free to attend event – which kicks off at 2pm at Grangemouth Stadium, in Kersiebank Avenue, on Saturday – aims to raise cash for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and for Down's Syndrome Scotland.

A long-running event which began in the 1990s, the Forth Ports charity match has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of good causes over the years, including almost £10,000 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of this year’s charities are close to Port of Grangemouth workers’ hearts, with port operator Josh Taylor’s young daughter Harper-Lillie receiving care and support from Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity after being diagnosed with cancer.

Grangemouth Stadium will be hosting the charity football match on Saturday (Picture: Submitted)

Down’s Syndrome Scotland Central Branch has helped Grangemouth port operations supervisor Paul Mitchell and his family, who have a young daughter with the condition.

Following the football match at the stadium there will be a charity night at Lodge Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth from 7.30pm featuring a buffet and disco.

This year’s team line up for Grangemouth:

1. Alan Watson

2. Rhys Jeffrey

3. Paul Mitchell

4. Adam Paterson

5. Stevie Salmond

6. Colin Jack

7. Scott Calderhead

8. Adam Steedman

9. Kevin Murray

10. Chris Alves

11. Josh Taylor

12. Davie Holburn

13. Charles Mooney

14. Lee Deighton

15. Craig Barr

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ben Hoskin

18. Ciaran McDonald

19. Steven Raiker

20. Lee Flynn

21. Wullie Fraser

22. John Reid

23. Gregor McCrum

24. Kevin Winn