Grangemouth dock workers pitch in to help charities with annual football bash
The free to attend event – which kicks off at 2pm at Grangemouth Stadium, in Kersiebank Avenue, on Saturday – aims to raise cash for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and for Down's Syndrome Scotland.
A long-running event which began in the 1990s, the Forth Ports charity match has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of good causes over the years, including almost £10,000 last year.
Both of this year’s charities are close to Port of Grangemouth workers’ hearts, with port operator Josh Taylor’s young daughter Harper-Lillie receiving care and support from Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity after being diagnosed with cancer.
Down’s Syndrome Scotland Central Branch has helped Grangemouth port operations supervisor Paul Mitchell and his family, who have a young daughter with the condition.
Following the football match at the stadium there will be a charity night at Lodge Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth from 7.30pm featuring a buffet and disco.
This year’s team line up for Grangemouth:
1. Alan Watson
2. Rhys Jeffrey
3. Paul Mitchell
4. Adam Paterson
5. Stevie Salmond
6. Colin Jack
7. Scott Calderhead
8. Adam Steedman
9. Kevin Murray
10. Chris Alves
11. Josh Taylor
12. Davie Holburn
13. Charles Mooney
14. Lee Deighton
15. Craig Barr
16. Jack Taylor
17. Ben Hoskin
18. Ciaran McDonald
19. Steven Raiker
20. Lee Flynn
21. Wullie Fraser
22. John Reid
23. Gregor McCrum
24. Kevin Winn
25. Conor Brown