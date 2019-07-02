Grangemouth DNC dancers bust some moves in Bowhouse Community Centre

Fresh from their high energy performance on the Zetland Park stage during this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day, the talented youngsters of DNC Dance School rocked the night away in Bowhouse Community Centre.

The school’s annual show is always amazing – giving the children a chance to show parents, relatives and pals all they have learned from teacher Nicola Curwood at their street dance sessions in Dalgrain Hall, in Grangemouth’s Old Town every Saturday morning and afternoon.

Commenting on social media after the performance, Nicola said: “I think tonight was the best show we have done yet. I could not be more proud of each and every one of you amazing dancers.”

DNC has been running for a number of years and is split into three sections – Mini Street, for those aged three to six, Street Skills, for ages six to 10 and Street Hustle, for 11 and over.

Dancers from all three sections of DNC really pulled out all the stops at their annual show, performing energetic numbers in large groups, small combos and solo.

Visit www.facebook.com/DNCdanceschool for more information.