Grangemouth death update: Dead man's name revealed as building is taped off
Police officers and a mobile crime unit continue to remain on the scene at a taped-off block of flats where a man died on Monday.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm
The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road on Monday.
It has been revealed the dead man was Grangemouth resident Allan West.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."