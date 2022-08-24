Grangemouth death update: Dead man's name revealed as building is taped off

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road on Monday.

It has been revealed the dead man was Grangemouth resident Allan West.

Police are still at the scene in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.