News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Grangemouth death update: Dead man's name revealed as building is taped off

Police officers and a mobile crime unit continue to remain on the scene at a taped-off block of flats where a man died on Monday.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm

The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road on Monday.

It has been revealed the dead man was Grangemouth resident Allan West.

Read More

Read More
Emergency services on scene at two car smash near Bo'ness
Police are still at the scene in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."

GrangemouthPolice Scotland
News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us