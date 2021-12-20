Grangemouth dancers put on a Christmas spectacular
A Grangemouth dance group for youngsters showed off some fantastic moves at their Christmas show – their first live performance since the summer of 2019.
The DNC dancers performed to a packed audience at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, earlier this month and it was the best possible way to end the year for the talented and energetic team.
DNC’s Nicola Curwood said: “I am so proud of each and every member of team DNC. For all of their hard work at class, for their enthusiasm, for their fun and, of course, for their performance on the stage at the Christmas show.
“They are all fantastic. I couldn't be more proud of the team we have formed. Thank you to everyone for helping make tonight special, from all of our amazing helpers, to all of our DNC grown ups for their amazing continued support.”
DNC classes will return in January.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.