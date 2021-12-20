Grangemouth dancers put on a Christmas spectacular

The DNC dancers performed to a packed audience at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, earlier this month and it was the best possible way to end the year for the talented and energetic team.

DNC’s Nicola Curwood said: “I am so proud of each and every member of team DNC. For all of their hard work at class, for their enthusiasm, for their fun and, of course, for their performance on the stage at the Christmas show.

“They are all fantastic. I couldn't be more proud of the team we have formed. Thank you to everyone for helping make tonight special, from all of our amazing helpers, to all of our DNC grown ups for their amazing continued support.”

Nicola Curwood and her talented DNC Dance School dancers at their Christmas show in Bowhouse Community Centre

DNC classes will return in January.