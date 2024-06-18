Grangemouth dance school youngsters display multitude of moves at spectacular summer show
The talented youngsters of Grangemouth’s DNC dance school impressed friends, family and dance fans with their moves at their annual summer show.
The event, which took place on Sunday afternoon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, had the audience entertained from start to finish.
DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood said: “Thank you team DNC – another amazing show is in the bag. Your energy, effort and sense of fun shone on that stage and I couldn't be more proud of each and every one of you.”
