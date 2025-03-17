Grangemouth couple George and Zena Risk celebrate 50 years wed

Celebrating 50 years of marriage at the weekend were a Grangemouth couple who went on to raise their family in the town.

Indeed for Zena Risk much of that married life has been spent living in what was her former family home in Almond Street.

She explained that after first setting up home in Lumley Street, she and husband George moved to Hazel Road before they did a swap with her mum and relocated to the house her family had been in since she was 16.

Zena, nee Zak, has spent most of her life in the port town after moving to Scotland from Italy when she was only nine months old. “I consider myself Scottish after having been here so long,” she said, “or at least Scottish Italian.”

George and Zena Risk celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 15. Pic: Michael Gillen

After leaving school she trained as a hairdresser, working first with McKerracher’s before going to the Co-op.

Husband George was born and raised in Maddiston. He was a fitter who did his apprenticeship at BP.

A week before Christmas in 1973 the couple met in Falkirk’s Hunting Lodge and the pair immediately hit it off with an engagement following in March 1974.

They were married on March 15, 1975 in Sacred Heart Church followed by a reception at Galloway’s restaurant in Charing Cross, Grangemouth.

George and Zena Risk on their wedding day in 1975. Pic: Contributed

Zena, now 71, recalls: “Galloways closed at 6pm so after we left for our honeymoon, our guests all went to my auntie’s to keep the party going.”

The couple have been blessed with two daughters, Clementina, known as Tina, and Maria. They also have three grandson – Patrick, Matthew and Michael.

While they used to enjoy many holidays back to see Zena’s relatives in Italy, since the arrival of dog Zak their trips have been confined to the UK, often to Lyme Regis.

George, 72, latterly worked at Stein’s Brickworks in Whitecross and was one of the last four employees to leave when the business closed.

However, retirement has given him even more time for his hobby of table tennis with Zena saying he is a “fanatic”.

With many of the local halls now closed, he has been involved with table tennis clubs at the Grange Centre in Brightons and in Camelon Community Education Centre. His latest project is to help set up a pop up venue in Stirling’s Thistle Centre.

The couple celebrated their golden anniversary with a family meal out on Saturday and the following day was Maria’s birthday so there was another celebration hosted by Zena’s sister, who lives above them in Almond Street.

In the summer they hope to host an outdoor party to mark three special wedding anniversaries this year: Zena and George’s 50th, her sister Diana Hunter’s 40th and her daughter Tina’s 20th when family and close friends will join them.

Asked the secret of a happy marriage, Zena had no hesitation in saying: “Give and take. We both joke that we are the boss but in fact it’s very much a partnership. We each have our own interests but also enjoying spending time together and with our family.”

