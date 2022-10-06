Grangemouth couple George and Sonia Trevis celebrate their diamond day

The couple were only teenagers when the met at the popular attraction in the town’s Grangemouth Road and a friendship eventually saw them tie the knot more than five years later.

Sonia Gowans lived in Falkirk while George was from Grangemouth, the town that has been their home since their marriage on October 6, 1962.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Trinity Congregational Church which was then in Meeks Road, but has since been demolished after the congregation became part of Grahamston United Church. A reception in the Leapark Hotel followed.

Their first home was in the Old Town but they later moved to their present home in Nevis Place.

George, 82, spent his career as a fitter with BP, while Sonia, 83, was a clerkess with much of her working life at the offices of Borg Warner in Grangemouth.

The couple have two children Ewan, who lives with partner Viviana in Italy, and Avril, who is married to Douglas and lives in Shieldhill.

They have one grandson, who is the delight of their life, ten-year-old Alexander who lives with his parents in Italy.

George and Sonia continued their love of skating until their family came along and then were content to spend their time raising their son and daughter.

Later when their children were older, their favourite way to relax was with friends at the once popular BP Club where Sonia said they enjoyed many good nights, adding its closure had been a big loss for the town and all those who made us of its facilities.

George also took up bowling, while Sonia enjoyed swimming at the sports complex in Abbots Road.

Now they enjoy spending time together in their garden with George responsible for the grass cutting and Sonia doing much of the planting.

They will celebrate their anniversary quietly with Avril and her husband, but will hold a celebration later this month for relatives and friends at Chianti in Polmont when Ewan and his family are able to travel from Italy.