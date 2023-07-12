Grangemouth couple bounce back onto dance floor after health scare to win competitions

David and Eileen Sharp are back dancing again, winning competitions, four years after David suffered a cardiac arrest. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

And the pair, who run their own dance classes, couldn’t be happier.

Last month the couple from Grangemouth won the British Association of Teachers Dancing (BATD) Ballroom Inventive dance competition in Glasgow with their new routine for a foxtrot impressing the judges.

It was the most recent prize they have secured, having previously won the Northern Counties Dance Teachers Association (NCDTA) Ballroom Inventive dance competition in January and the BATD Latin Inventive dance competition last year.

The couple, pictured with their recent trophies, have been dancing together for years and now run ballroom dance classes. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Although winning the competitions has been fantastic, for David, 57, what is even more special is actually being able to get back on the dance floor after his health issues. He said post cardiac arrest he never would have thought it possible to be back enjoying his love of dance with Eileen, a retired podiatrist.

The former electronic engineer and teacher said: “Four years ago I had a cardiac arrest at one of our dance classes. It was in the Low Port Centre in Linlithgow and we’d been teaching a Mid Summer Night’s Waltz. I didn’t feel right, so sat down at the side and that was me.

"I was extremely lucky to pull through due to the swift actions of one of our dancers, Mary, an ex GP; my wife Eileen, the hall staff who were just recently trained in the use of the defibrillator and the paramedic first responder who had been sitting in the car park outside having his tea. I got lucky. It was about 20 minutes before they go me back.

"I am really grateful to them all, and to all the medical teams and rehab staff who have encouraged and helped me return to health and allow me to continue my passion for ballroom dancing.

“The winning of the dance trophies has been a fantastic experience and in the early days post cardiac arrest I wouldn’t have thought it possible. It’s been a long slow journey back, but it’s great to be able to do what I love again.

“I got my kick from the dancing and I wanted to get back to try it again. It was something I had to do, you can’t just sit and feel sorry for yourself. It shows, I believe, however that with determination, hard work and the support of family, friends and health professionals anything is possible.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone else that is experiencing heart problems or health issues that you can bounce back. Stick in there, even on the dark days, and you will get there.”

David and Eileen, 58, have been married for 30 years and have been dancing together since their teens. They stopped dancing for a while when they had their family and their careers took up a lot of time, but in 2011 they started going to classes at Bowhouse Community Centre.

Alastair and Jean Inverarity, who took the classes, encouraged them to go for their dance teacher’s exam which they did and they passed, going on to set up their own class, D & E Dancing.