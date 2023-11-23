A well-known Grangemouth couple who spent years helping other people celebrate their special days will mark their own landmark anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex and Ailsie Miller were previously mine hosts of the Royal Hotel in Bonnybridge and the Richmond Park in Bo’ness where lots of weddings, christening and birthday parties took place.

But today (Thursday) the couple celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary and it will be their turn to be in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex is Falkirk born and bred, and it was on a trip to the dancing in Grangemouth Town Hall that he met Portonian Ailsie Hynd.

Alex and Ailsie Miller celebrate 60 years of marriage on November 23. Pic: Scott Louden

The couple immediately hit it off and were soon walking out.

Alex was an apprentice joiner, spending six years at night school and day school before being qualified.

Ailsie was an accomplished baker and was recommended by a teacher at school for a job at Galloway’s in the town. However, she was interviewed by the family member who ran the function suite and instead of a job in the bakery she found herself as a waitress. After about 18 months she left to work in Grangemouth Co-op soapworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wedding bells rang for them on November 23, 1963 with the marriage ceremony in Grangemouth Old Parish Church followed by a reception in the town’s Railway Club.

Alex and Ailsie Miller on their wedding day in 1963. Pic: Contributed

Alex said: “Ailsie’s dad was president at the club so there was no question where we would be holding a reception. Both families got on really well and we had a great day.”

Their first home was with Ailsie’s mum before they moved to Kilsyth where the family, which now included daughter Pauline and son Lex, lived for eight years. When Alex took the job he ensured that he also got a piece of land where he built his family a bungalow.

He worked with several firms over the years across the central belt rising to managerial roles, eventually joining a Glasgow firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By now the family had been completed with the arrival of daughter Louise and, always looking for a new challenge, they decided to take on the Royal Hotel, renovating it and running it for four years.

When they heard the Redcroft in Bo’ness was on the market the Millers decided this would be their next foray into the hospitality trade.

Renaming it the Richmond Park, they carried out five extensions during their 18 years of ownership, increasing the bedrooms to 50, and it was a focal point for Burns Federation events, running three Burns Suppers annually.

Their now grown up children also set up businesses with Pauline and Louise running award-winning Catwalk in Falkirk and The Dressing Rooms in Grangemouth, while Lex ran his own electrician and property firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years Alex and Ailsie have been blessed by the arrival of seven grandchildren, and there are now two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brook.

Asked their secret to 60 years of marriage, Alex added: “We have great respect for each other and great respect for people we meet. Ailsie is a lovely person to know.

"Both of us are hard workers and for much of that time it has been working together.”