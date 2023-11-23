Grangemouth couple Alex and Ailsie Miller celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Alex and Ailsie Miller were previously mine hosts of the Royal Hotel in Bonnybridge and the Richmond Park in Bo’ness where lots of weddings, christening and birthday parties took place.
But today (Thursday) the couple celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary and it will be their turn to be in the spotlight.
Alex is Falkirk born and bred, and it was on a trip to the dancing in Grangemouth Town Hall that he met Portonian Ailsie Hynd.
The couple immediately hit it off and were soon walking out.
Alex was an apprentice joiner, spending six years at night school and day school before being qualified.
Ailsie was an accomplished baker and was recommended by a teacher at school for a job at Galloway’s in the town. However, she was interviewed by the family member who ran the function suite and instead of a job in the bakery she found herself as a waitress. After about 18 months she left to work in Grangemouth Co-op soapworks.
Wedding bells rang for them on November 23, 1963 with the marriage ceremony in Grangemouth Old Parish Church followed by a reception in the town’s Railway Club.
Alex said: “Ailsie’s dad was president at the club so there was no question where we would be holding a reception. Both families got on really well and we had a great day.”
Their first home was with Ailsie’s mum before they moved to Kilsyth where the family, which now included daughter Pauline and son Lex, lived for eight years. When Alex took the job he ensured that he also got a piece of land where he built his family a bungalow.
He worked with several firms over the years across the central belt rising to managerial roles, eventually joining a Glasgow firm.
By now the family had been completed with the arrival of daughter Louise and, always looking for a new challenge, they decided to take on the Royal Hotel, renovating it and running it for four years.
When they heard the Redcroft in Bo’ness was on the market the Millers decided this would be their next foray into the hospitality trade.
Renaming it the Richmond Park, they carried out five extensions during their 18 years of ownership, increasing the bedrooms to 50, and it was a focal point for Burns Federation events, running three Burns Suppers annually.
Their now grown up children also set up businesses with Pauline and Louise running award-winning Catwalk in Falkirk and The Dressing Rooms in Grangemouth, while Lex ran his own electrician and property firms.
Over the years Alex and Ailsie have been blessed by the arrival of seven grandchildren, and there are now two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brook.
Asked their secret to 60 years of marriage, Alex added: “We have great respect for each other and great respect for people we meet. Ailsie is a lovely person to know.
"Both of us are hard workers and for much of that time it has been working together.”
The couple will be enjoying a celebration in the Leapark Hotel with close family to mark their special anniversary.