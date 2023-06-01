Grangemouth councillor keeps promise to his late dad to gain karate black belt despite 42 year wait

Councillor Alan Nimmo says his late father, who inspired him to take up the martial art as a child, had always wanted him to get his black belt.

And this week – at the age of 59 – he was delighted to finally keep his promise as he became a first dan black belt.

Alan, who became a councillor in 2007, started karate lessons as a 12-year-old when his father, James, persuaded him to start training alongside him. As James was working in Edinburgh at the time they both trained in the city, learning the karate style Wado-Ryu, with instructors including Douglas Fowler, Hamish Adams and Sensi Shiamitsu.

Councillor Alan Nimmo with Peter Rogers, 7th dan.

Alan quickly passed through all of the colour belts within two years – but after getting his brown belt, he took a break.

“I was a brown belt for 42 years – probably one of the longest serving brown belts in history.” he said. “I did train in between but nothing seriously.”

While work, family and then his role as a councillor took over, he never forgot his ambition.

“My father passed away a few years ago and I had promised him I would get back involved. He always wanted me to get my black belt – that was the ultimate goal. To be honest, it was something I really regretted not doing a lot sooner.”

Councillor Alan Nimmo, left, as a young man winning karate trophy with Campbell Scott and the late Jock Norval.

Just 18 months ago, Alan found a club in Broxburn teaching the Wado-Ryu style he was most familiar with. “It’s not something you ever forget – even with that long gap, I still managed to remember a lot of the basic stuff. I was obviously a lot fitter when I was younger but I do a lot of running so I am reasonably fit.”

Alan went to Dunfermline for the dan grading and says it was “extremely daunting” to face a panel of three judges, for the first time in 42 years.

However, he found them to be very encouraging and supportive and he thanked them and the coaches he has trained with, including Colin Clapperton and Peter Rogers.

He now hopes to get a coaching licence and pass on some of his experience to youngsters who are “the future of the club”. He also hopes to continue to train three times a week and says he would encourage other people to take up karate.