Grangemouth congregation graced by presence of Scottish church Moderator for awards presentations
Reverend Alison Meikle and the congregation welcomed Reverend Iain Greenshields – the current Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland – to Zetland Parish Church, in Ronaldshay Crescent, Grangemouth on Sunday, February 19.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:48pm
Reverend Greenshields, who became Moderator in 2021, was able to present Zetland elders, Boys’ Brigade officers and others with long service awards. He also took the time to visit 100-year-old John Wardlaw at home to present him with a 70 years service award.
Reverend Meikle said: “It was a wonderful afternoon.”