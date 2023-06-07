News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Grangemouth Community Warning System's warning siren set to sound tonight

The biannual testing of the Grangemouth Community Warning System is scheduled to take place in a matter of hours.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST

The system, operated by the Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), will sound warning tones and verbal messages from 7pm.

Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the testing period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event is taking place.

The warning siren will sound in Grangemouth tonightThe warning siren will sound in Grangemouth tonight
The warning siren will sound in Grangemouth tonight
Related topics:Major Incident Control CommitteeGrangemouth