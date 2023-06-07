Grangemouth Community Warning System's warning siren set to sound tonight
The biannual testing of the Grangemouth Community Warning System is scheduled to take place in a matter of hours.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
The system, operated by the Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), will sound warning tones and verbal messages from 7pm.
Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.
In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the testing period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event is taking place.