Grangemouth community shrugs off the rain to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday 2024

The event was organised by the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and began with a parade from the club house in Dundas Street to Abbotsgrange Parish Church.
Following the service, the parade made its way to join members of the community at the war memorial in Zetland Park were dozens of red poppy wreaths were laid by organisations, youth groups, Armed Forces organisations, schools and veterans.
Lest We Forget.
