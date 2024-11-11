Grangemouth community shrugs off the rain to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday 2024

The rain failed to deter the people of Grangemouth from coming out to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The event was organised by the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and began with a parade from the club house in Dundas Street to Abbotsgrange Parish Church.

Following the service, the parade made its way to join members of the community at the war memorial in Zetland Park were dozens of red poppy wreaths were laid by organisations, youth groups, Armed Forces organisations, schools and veterans.

Lest We Forget.

The Grangemouth community came together to pay its respects to the Fallen.

The Grangemouth community came together to pay its respects to the Fallen.

The Royal British Legion organised event followed a service at Abbotsgrange Parish Church.

The Royal British Legion organised event followed a service at Abbotsgrange Parish Church.

The standards in the parade.

The standards in the parade.

The parade makes its way to Zetland Park.

The parade makes its way to Zetland Park.

