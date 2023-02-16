Grangemouth community police connect with the kids during evening park patrol
Police officers took to their bikes and ventured into Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park to meet young park users and have a shot on the newly floodlit pump track.
By James Trimble
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:06am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 11, Grangemouth Community PC’s Pacitti and Porter carried out high visibility cycle patrols within Zetland Park, Grangemouth, where they engaged with local youths, providing advice on how to keep themselves safe in the community.”
People can e-mail [email protected]nd.police.uk if they have an issue they need the community team to help them with.