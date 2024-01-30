Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once dubbed ‘The Loo Crew’, they are now known as Grangemouth Community Hub.

But they are still working hard to get the public toilets in La Porte Precinct open as soon as possible after their closure last year by Falkirk Council due to budget cuts.

Lots of work has been going on behind the scenes and they are very hopeful the loos will be open again very soon.

Grangemouth Community Hub Team With Adam Gillies , left,and Councillor Alan Nimmo. Picture: Contributed

Falkirk Council has replaced the roof and the boiler and they are just waiting for a new heater to be installed.

But the group’s campaign to reopen the toilet has taken them on an unexpected journey as they went out and about asking people for support.

As they talked to people about the need for toilets, they also heard some harrowing stories about poverty that have made them determined to do what they can to help.

“We have noticed it is often people who are working that are really struggling,” said June Ramage. “They are just finding it impossible to pay all the bills.”

In a bid to raise funds for the loos, the group opened a pop-up shop in La Porte which was such a success they now hope to reopen it on a permanent basis.

They are also thinking how to use it to help the community – perhaps as a base to run a food bank for those most in need.

Their other priority is to help bring some life back to the town centre by holding events throughout the year.

Pamela Young said: “We have got a few ideas of what we want to do. We also want to hold things like markets and fairs that will bring more people into the shops.

“A lot of people have stopped coming into the town because the toilets have been closed so we want to change that.”

The group can’t wait for all the work on the toilets to be finished and volunteer Ricky Dunn is standing by, ready to give them another good clean and a fresh coat of paint.

They are also waiting eagerly to get the keys for the shop – especially June who “practically has a whole shop” in her front room.

It has taken longer than they would have liked to get things started but with paperwork now complete and repairs almost finished they are confident that they will soon be ready to go.

They are grateful to local councillor Alan Nimmo who has helped them correspond with the council and pushed to get things done and to Friends of Inchyra Park’s Adam Gillies for all his support.

And they are keen to work with the many other volunteer groups in Grangemouth who are already working to make the town better.

Pamela said: “People are really supportive and we’d like to thank everyone for their help and support.