Grangemouth community group plan demonstration to stop closure of their base
Members of Kersiebank Action Group will be staging a protest in a bid to stop the Kersiebank Community Education Centre from closing its doors for good.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10am on Monday, April 8 at the Oxgang Road, Grangemouth premises.
A Kersiebannk Action Group spokesperson said: “We want to raise awareness of the potential closure of Kersiebank Community Education Centre and we need your help.
"We welcome everyone in the community to stand with us at the public demonstration.”
