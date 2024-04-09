Grangemouth community group hold demonstration to try and stop closure of their base
It was hoped the event, which took place from 10am on Monday at the Oxgang Road, Grangemouth premises, would draw attention to the facility’s uncertain
future and the efforts being made to save it and keep it open.
A Kersiebank Action Group spokesperson said: “We want to raise awareness of the potential closure of Kersiebank Community Education Centre and we need your help.
"We welcome everyone in the community to stand with us at the public demonstration.”
The facility is one of many under threat of closure following Falkirk Council’s strategic property review, which was drawn up to save the local authority money at the expense of community centres and other premises.
A possible 64 properties were earmarked for closure – a a move estimated to save the council nearly £1 million in 2024/25.
