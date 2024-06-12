Grangemouth community group celebrates the work of its dedicated volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Community Education Centre (CEC) has brought the work of its band of volunteers into the spotlight.

National Volunteer Week kicked off the month of June and Kersiebank CEC, based at Dundas School, in Oxgang Road, needed no further encouragement to celebrate those who give their time up to help out.

Nicola Muir, Falkirk Council community learning and development worker, said: “It was a great achievement by the volunteers to hit the milestone of a collective 10,000 hours volunteering.

"Myself and community learning and development student Jade Harley wanted to take the opportunity to spoil the volunteers with a party to thank them for all they do to support their local community.

Kersiebank Community Centre volunteers celebrate the work they have carried out on the community garden, pantry and other initiatives(Picture: Mark Ferguson)

"With the growing strain of the cost of living crisis, Grangemouth Community Pantry, GEM in Grangemouth Association and Grangemouth Community Café and Garden all provide community food activity and services for low or no cost to help local families and individuals from Grangemouth and Skinflats.

“These activities also have an element of socialising to reduce isolation and improve mental wellbeing. All of these groups are completely run by volunteers with support from Falkirk Council’s Community Development Team.

“These are all groups that were formed due to need as part of the COVID recovery within the community and it is acknowledged that without the local people coming forward to volunteer these provisions would not exist.”