Grangemouth choir still singing Christmas crackers after 70 years
A longstanding local choir will be singing their hearts out at a pre-Christmas concert this week.
Grangemouth Choral Society marked their 70th anniversary with a special celebration at the Leapark Hotel back in April and have been rehearsing in Talbot House for their Christmas concert at Abbotsgrange Church on Thursday, December 19 at 7.30pm.
The choir warmed up for their big concert at Forth Valley Royal Hospital earlier this month.
Grangemouth Choral Society is always keen to recruit new members.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.
