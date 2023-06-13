News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Grangemouth Children's Day: Erica's crowning glory is just days away

The second most important coronation took place in May with HM King Charles III but this weekend sees the real big event take place in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, will be crowned the town’s Children’s Day Queen on Saturday afternoon and her school pals will right there with her sharing the magical – and hopefully sunny day.

Erica will be the centre of attention during the massive parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road at around 1.30pm and, of course, at the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park just after 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, will be doing the honours and crowning P6 pupil Erica.

Grangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinueGrangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinue
Grangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinue
Most Popular

The big day would not be possible without the hard work of the Children’s Day committee and the support of businesses, organisations and residents – including Bowhouse Community Association, who really went above and beyond this year.

A Grangemouth Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “Committee members made up the Gala Day Bags courtesy of Bowhouse Community Association and our secretary and vice president collected another donation from Bowhouse Community Association of £1300.

"They have continued to support us throughout the years and we are forever grateful.”

Grangemouth Children’s Day royal retinue 2023:

Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, will be crowned Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2023 on Saturday afternoonSacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, will be crowned Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2023 on Saturday afternoon
Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, will be crowned Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2023 on Saturday afternoon

Queen – Erica Harvey

Maids of Honour – Hope Jackson and Natalia Kokoszka

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ladies in Waiting – Molly Dollard, Evie Gillespie, Olivia Halliday, Layla Horne, Lily-Grace McConville, Isla Robertson, Amy Sinclair and Jorja Watt

Courtier – Severin Bhosale

Herald – Lochlan Lees

Pageboys – Joseph Mooney and Blair Rafferty

Flowergirl – Lily Watson

Related topics:Charles IIIGrangemouthQueen