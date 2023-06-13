Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, will be crowned the town’s Children’s Day Queen on Saturday afternoon and her school pals will right there with her sharing the magical – and hopefully sunny day.

Erica will be the centre of attention during the massive parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road at around 1.30pm and, of course, at the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park just after 3pm.

This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, will be doing the honours and crowning P6 pupil Erica.

Grangemouth Children's Day Queen elect Erica Harvey - centre back row - with her royal retinue

The big day would not be possible without the hard work of the Children’s Day committee and the support of businesses, organisations and residents – including Bowhouse Community Association, who really went above and beyond this year.

A Grangemouth Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “Committee members made up the Gala Day Bags courtesy of Bowhouse Community Association and our secretary and vice president collected another donation from Bowhouse Community Association of £1300.

"They have continued to support us throughout the years and we are forever grateful.”

Grangemouth Children’s Day royal retinue 2023:

Queen – Erica Harvey

Maids of Honour – Hope Jackson and Natalia Kokoszka

Ladies in Waiting – Molly Dollard, Evie Gillespie, Olivia Halliday, Layla Horne, Lily-Grace McConville, Isla Robertson, Amy Sinclair and Jorja Watt

Courtier – Severin Bhosale

Herald – Lochlan Lees

Pageboys – Joseph Mooney and Blair Rafferty