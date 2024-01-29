Grangemouth Children's Day announce 2024's Queen and royal retinue
The queen and her royal retinue have now been announced for Grangemouth Children’s Day 2024.
This year it is the turn of Moray Primary School pupils to take centre stage for the crowning ceremony in Zetland Park on Saturday, June 22.
The retinue for 2024:
Lucie Niven (Queen), Lucia Harper, Alix Grant (Maids of Honour), Harry Docherty-Bennett (Herald), Adam Cantwell (Courtier), Murron Daisley, Ayda Gadner, Eilidh Gillespie, Lacey McBeth, Carys McIntyre, Charlotte McIntyre, Avah Stafford (Ladies in Waiting), Leo Kearney, Ethan Walsh (Page Boys), Isla Grenfell (Flower Girl).