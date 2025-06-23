Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 in 60 colourful pictures

The weather was kind this year – not the scorching conditions of the previous two days but warm and dry for the most part with only a light sprinkling of rain by the time the parade reached Zetland Park.

Pupils and staff members, along with parents, made their way from their primary schools to join the parade as it snaked through the town before converging on the park for the crowning ceremony.

There is was time to say farewell to Dowager Queen Lucie Niven as she handed back her crown as the townspeople prepared to welcome their new Children’s Day Queen, Fearne White of Bowhouse Primary School.

This year’s crowning was a historic affair as Children’s Day committee president Stephen Mathew did the honours – the first man ever to do so.

An afternoon of entertainment followed including performances from local youngsters, Project Theatre and DNC dance school.

Lots of individuals chipped in with donations, including Forth Ports who gave £3000 which provided the picnic bags for youngsters and Paul Cuthell whose £2500 donation paid for the bands and DJ who took part in the parade.

Others, too many to mention, also made generous donations, including bottles of waters for those taking part in the parade on such a warm day.

The committee thank everyone for attending and all those who once again supported Grangemouth Children's Day.

Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 Meet 2025 Queen Fearne White with her retinue.

Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 Streets were lined as people eagerly awaited the parade.

Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 A wave for the crowd.