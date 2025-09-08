Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) will be running a new community café, cookery school, furniture re-use hub and foodbank from its new base.

The new community hub, located in the town’s Charlotte Dundas Court, will be run in partnership with KCP, Falkirk Council and Ineos Grangemouth from two recently refurbished shop units.

This new venture will see KCP relocate from its existing premises in La Porte Precinct as it takes its next step in expanding the vital work it does in supporting

members of the local community.

Kersiebank Community Project has moved to new premises in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

Thanks to assistance from both Falkirk Council and Ineos, KCP has developed a robust business plan to take on the lease of the two units under a Community Benefit Lease agreement.

One unit in the precinct will provide a foodbank and a furniture re-use hub, while the other will house a new community café and cookery school, which has been supported by the Ineos catering contractor Aramark.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s depute leader, said: “This project is a great example of how we can work with community partners to deliver practical, local support in a more sustainable way.

“Kersiebank Community Project has been supporting the people of Grangemouth for many years and we’re proud to help them grow their impact through getting a community benefit lease in place for these new premises and funding towards the refurbishment works secured through our commercial property portfolio.

“The new location will allow KCP to expand its services at a time when demand continues to grow, helping meet local needs while encouraging community connections and resilience.

“KCP is a locally managed charity, supported by a strong team of volunteers contributing over 360 hours per week. Their new hubs will improve accessibility for users and bring new life to the shopping centre.”

Ineos has a long history of supporting Kersiebank Community Project via regular employee donations to their foodbank and Christmas toy appeal.

KCP chairperson Bindi Green said: “This is a significant step forward in the evolution of the charity as we seek to grow our community support activities. We are all very excited at the move to the new premises.

"We have been working hard with our partners to grow the vital support we offer to those members of the community who seek our help.”

