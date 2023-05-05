Grangemouth charity looking for special people to surprise with afternoon tea treat
Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) regularly supplies food to those who need it most through its food bank service but today they are looking to surprise people with an afternoon tea treat.
By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:51 BST
The charity is looking for people to nominate someone they feel deserves an afternoon team delivered to their door. The package is enough to give four people a tasty treat.
Nominations will be pulled out of a hat at noon today – there’s still time to put someone forward if message the KCP Facebook page.