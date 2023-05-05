News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
11 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
48 minutes ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
15 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
16 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
18 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’

Grangemouth charity looking for special people to surprise with afternoon tea treat

Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) regularly supplies food to those who need it most through its food bank service but today they are looking to surprise people with an afternoon tea treat.

By James Trimble
Published 5th May 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 08:51 BST

The charity is looking for people to nominate someone they feel deserves an afternoon team delivered to their door. The package is enough to give four people a tasty treat.

Nominations will be pulled out of a hat at noon today – there’s still time to put someone forward if message the KCP Facebook page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kersiebank Community Project will be putting two luxury afternoon teas on the table for special people nominated by local residents this afternoonKersiebank Community Project will be putting two luxury afternoon teas on the table for special people nominated by local residents this afternoon
Kersiebank Community Project will be putting two luxury afternoon teas on the table for special people nominated by local residents this afternoon
Related topics:GrangemouthNominationsFacebook